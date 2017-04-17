Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

Vera Songwe appointed Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa

Monday, 17 April 2017 16:46 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed Vera Songwe as ECA’s Executive Secretary. The Cameroonian economist and banking executive is the first woman to ever serve in this role.

Ms. Songwe has been working as the International Finance Corporation’s regional director for Africa covering West and Central Africa since 2015. She is also a non-resident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institute: Global Development and Africa Growth Initiative (since 2011).

She brings to the position a longstanding track record of policy advice and results oriented implementation in the region, coupled with a strong strategic vision for the region.

Ms. Songwe was previously Country Director for Senegal, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mauritania at the World Bank (2012-2015), Adviser to the Managing Director of the World Bank for Africa, Europe and Central Asia and South Asia Regions (2008-2011) and Lead Country Sector Coordinator (2005-2008). (End)



Next >
 

Most Popular

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

2010 Elections

Image1 Image2 Image3 Image4 Image5 Image6 Image7

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed