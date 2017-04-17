Vera Songwe appointed Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa

Kigali: United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed Vera Songwe as ECA’s Executive Secretary. The Cameroonian economist and banking executive is the first woman to ever serve in this role.



Ms. Songwe has been working as the International Finance Corporation’s regional director for Africa covering West and Central Africa since 2015. She is also a non-resident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institute: Global Development and Africa Growth Initiative (since 2011).



She brings to the position a longstanding track record of policy advice and results oriented implementation in the region, coupled with a strong strategic vision for the region.



Ms. Songwe was previously Country Director for Senegal, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mauritania at the World Bank (2012-2015), Adviser to the Managing Director of the World Bank for Africa, Europe and Central Asia and South Asia Regions (2008-2011) and Lead Country Sector Coordinator (2005-2008). (End)







