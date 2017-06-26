African Ministers of Trade have agreed on the level of ambition of 90% for trade in goods

African Union Commissioner in charge of Trade and Industry, Ambassador Albert M. Muchanga



Niamey: On 16th June 2017, African Ministers of Trade agreed on the level of ambition of 90% for trade in goods and for trade in safe states. During discussions in Niamey, RNA's André Gakwaya had an interview with the Commissioner of Trade and Industry at the African Union, Albert M. Muchanga talking about trade on the continent.

Rwanda News Agency (RNA) - Are we about to see the common market?

Ambassador Albert Muchanga (A.M.) -We’re laying the foundation of one African market; the main focus of this meeting was to agree on the level of ambition for trade in goods and for trade in safe states. We have achieved that, we have guided the negotiation to start working on the legal taxes because they know the boundaries. And we’re signaled to them that we would like to keep the deadline for conclusion of the negotiations which is December this year.

So that has been a very significant achievement. The on African market will be legally created December this year. When the final draft tax of legal document is adopted but this operation might take some time because after adoption, the heads of states and governments will agree on a date when the legal instrument will be signed, and the process of ratification by member states. We are going to agree on the minimum number of countries that are required during the negotiations. But a strong foundation has been made.

RNA - Your Excellency, it must not have been easy to negotiate for there are so many countries of the African continent, I am sure there have been a number of obstacles. What were the main challenges?

A.M. - The main challenges: The four of country members are listed as middle income countries. The countries which are well off and the countries which are less endowed the commitments have to be part of the issues that were explained. If we allow the process to go on, we shall lay a foundation for all countries to upscale on the investment, to upscale of the economy diversification and also generate more jobs. So it lays the foundation that is a continental free area. It lays the foundation of creating new opportunities of development of African economy.

RNA - The eight countries accepted the agreement?

A.M. - No, the level of ambition is 90 %, that’s why we start from the liberalization process but there are eight countries who feel like we should have started at 85 %. And they are made their reservations. Now, we work with on this negotiation is the principal of variable geometry, but that we mean, countries which are not in the position to join the process can be given time for adjustments, so they can be given time to join us later. Now let me point out another thing, other that Ethiopia which is not part of end free trade area, most of the other countries are part of end free trade area. Which have love of liberation haggler that 90 % and one of the areas is that, although we are starting at 90 %, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to low back and see if the levels of liberalization have been achieved in the regional community that’s not going to happen.

RNA - Is there a time frame for those countries to join?

A.M. - That’s a sovereign decision, they’ll consider the possibilities and when they are ready, then they can be part of the negotiations. As I said, we’re in the negotiation, but we are going to submit the legal text to the ministers on the 1st of December. We are meeting from 30th Nov-1st Dec. But between now and December, there are going to be several meetings of negotiations and senior official. Everything must be finalized by Dec 31st this year.

RNA - These deadlines were set by the heads of state of African Union, but don’t you think that heads of states are forcing/ pushing the senior trade officials to meet this deadline?

A.M. - No, they are not forcing. What the heads of states or government did was to come up with a program called boost-intra African trade. If you go to the website of the African Union, you will find that document, and in that document, the heads of states committed themselves that by 2017, we are going to create the continent free trade area, so the implementation of these decisions goes as for back.

RNA - Your Excellency, I’d like you to tell our listeners what is really happening. What would a free trade area means to the men in the street for example?

A.M. - The continental free trade area to the women and men of the streets will mean a lot of things. All goods and services that are also excluded are going to move across Africa duty free. It will be like trading at the domestic level. A strong spirit of Panafricanism. And they will not come from far of the market. We are doing trade on the price (getting cheaper goods) and we are also tuning this other aspects which is removing what we call on tariff of barriers, (barriers that tend to…).

We’re also improving transportation, infrastructure connectively. So that it is much easiest to move goods across Africa. We are also improving a costume home administration. So it is father to clear goods. And the common man/woman will benefit from that, especially our young man and woman who are mostly involved in border trade and it will be much easier.

RNA - Just to follow up on the movement, do you think CFTA will be implemented without visa?

A.M.- Everything in going together, we have a program called African Union Agenda 2063, and a number of activities are lined on this, one of them is too facilitated for movement of African across the confinement, other one is creation of continental free trade area, the other one is to silence the gases by 2020.

Which means increase peace and security on the continent and the one is rapid infrastructure development so that we may connect all various African markets.

RNA - What about the countries which are not in custom union? If I am not mistaken, there are counties which are not in custom union will the CFTA still go on if the countries don’t have the regional custom union?

A.M. - Yes, it will go on. What is going to happen is that when we start negotiated tariff reduction, it is not going to happen if counties that are already liberated for example skid is a free trade area. Thus it will those countries that are not liberalized in any region, it will be in those community region that are not trading among themselves, example if there is no level of trade together and negotiate the tariff reduction to create a single market.

RNA - So, it means the way of doing trading is going to change.

A.M. - Yes, one of the facts that we are going to work on is that the liberal economic order that was established after the Second World War, which is brought in the new report is in retreat. You hear strong sentiments of nationalism, protectionism,

Which means that for Africa to industrialize, it will not rely much an exporting rate growth, we should rely do on our internal markets, and in other countries they’re also emphasizing on to promote the basis of domestic consumption development.

RNA - One currency will be put in place?

A.M. - There are stages to go to that one, first of all we’re going to create a free trade area, after that we’re going to create the customs union (common external tariff). After, we will create monetary union with one currency. (End)



