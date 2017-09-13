New US $280 million partnership for inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa launched

Kigali: The multi-million dollar Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA) was launched at the 2017 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) as an innovative and transformative partnership and financing vehicle to drive inclusive agriculture transformation across the continent.



Together, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide up to U.S. $280 million to catalyze and sustain inclusive agricultural transformation in at least 11 countries in Africa, which will in turn increase incomes and improve the food security of 30 million smallholder farm households through PIATA.



NEW Report: Transforming African Smallholder Agriculture and Agribusinesses to Seize $1 Trillion Food Market as Meals Replace Minerals to Restart Economic Growth



According to the 2017 Africa Agriculture Status Report, the power of entrepreneurs and the free market is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as business wakes up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa.



The report states that agriculture will be Africa’s quiet revolution, with a focus on SMEs and smallholder farmers creating the high productivity jobs and sustainable economic growth that failed to materialise from mineral deposits and increased urbanisation. Despite 37 percent of the population now living in urban centres, most jobs have been created in lower paid, less productive services rather than in industry, with this service sector accounting for more than half of the continent’s GDP. Smart investments in the food system can change this picture dramatically if planned correctly.



Champions for Nutrition, Food Security and Agribusiness Named Winners of 2017 Africa Food Prize.



Two women, working at both ends of the agriculture supply chain in Africa, were announced as the joint winners of the 2017 Africa Food Prize. Hon. Prof. Ruth Oniang’o, a professor and advocate of nutrition from Kenya, and Mme Maïmouna Sidibe Coulibaly an entrepreneur and agro industrialist, from Mali were honoured for their exemplary efforts in driving Africa’s agriculture transformation.



Major Deals to Accelerate Africa’s Path to Prosperity through Agriculture Agreed at World’s Foremost Gathering of African Agriculture Leaders



Africa’s economic growth prospects received a major boost last week with the signing of a record number of new investments and partnership agreements for inclusive agricultural transformation at the 2017 Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF). For example, close to US$6.5 billion worth of investments in palm oil, pulses, potato and rice, mainly in West Africa, over the next eight years, were made. (End)



