5th African Union - EU Summit "Investing in youth for a sustainable future"

Kigali: The AU-EU Summits of Heads of States and Governments are organized every three years to monitor developments in the implementation of mutual commitments by both groups of stakeholders. The past four Summits took place in Egypt (2000), Portugal (2007), Libya (2010) and Belgium (2014),according to a press release from the Office of the President.



The 5thAU-EU Summit will be held on 29-30 November in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Under the central theme "Investing in youth for a sustainable future" the participants will be sharing views with leaders of both continents, including the President of the African Union, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.



African and European officials will be taking stock of the progress made since the 4th Summit (Brussels, 2014). They will provide guidance to jointly address challenges and deepen the partnership created with the adoption of the Joint Africa-EU Strategy (2007).



On day one of the Summit, H.E. President Kagame delivered a keynote statement on the Institutional Reform of the African Union.



The summit has discussed 4 thematic sessions with youth as a cross-cutting theme and focus on the future of AU-EU relations. Keynote presentations by African leaders are expected for each of the sessions: H.E. Déby Itno, President of Chad - Enhancing Economic Opportunity for the Youth; H.H. Mohamed VI, King of Morocco - Mobility and Migration; H.E. Zuma, President of South Africa - AU-EU Cooperation on Peace and Security; H.E. Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana - AU-EU Cooperation on Governance. (End)



