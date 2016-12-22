CAF Club Competitions: APR Fc lands Zambian side Zanaco Fc, Rayon to face Al Salam Wau

Kigali: Reigning league champions APR Fc will play away to Zambian side Zanaco Fc in their first leg of the preliminary round in the 2017 CAF Champions league.



The reigning Peace Cup winners Rayon Sports will play their first leg away to South Sudan champions Al Salamu Wau in Juba before the return leg in Kigali a week later.



According to the Rwanda Football Association, the winner between APR Fc and Zanaco Fc will face the winner of Ngaya de Mbe of Cameroon and Young Africans of Tanzania in the round of 16 in March. The winner between Rayon Sports and Al Salamu Wau will take on the winner between Onze Createurs of Mali in the round of 16.



Elsewhere across the region in Champions League, El Merriekh of Sudan take Sony Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Burundi’s Vital’O takes on Mounana of Gabon, Uganda league champions KCCA FC takes on Angola’s Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto, Kenya’s Tusker face AS Port Louis of Mauritius to contend with in the preliminary round with Sudan’s Hilal waiting the next round.



The first leg matches will be hosted on the weekend of February 11-13, 2017 with the return leg a week later between February 17-19, 2017. The second round fixtures will then be played on the weekends of March 11-13, 2017 and 17-19, 2017.



The losers at the first round will drop to the CAF Confederations Cup where they take on teams in a two legged play off for a chance to make the group stages.



In the new club competitions format, winners of both the preliminary round and round of 16 will after drawing of lots, be placed into four groups of four teams each in both Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions.



After a round-robin of matches (home and away), the first two of each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which opens a new phase of knockout matches till the final.



The group stage will consist of 4 groups of 4 teams with the clubs which will finish top of each group granted passage to host the second leg of the quarterfinals.



In the Total CAF Champions League, the winner will pocket $2, 500, 000; runner-up will win $1, 250, 000; semi-finalists pocket $875, 000 while quarter-finalists will bag $650, 000.



The clubs which will finish third and fourth in the group will each be given $550, 000 each worth of prize money.



In the Total CAF Confederation Cup, the winner will pocket $1, 250, 000; runner-up will win $625, 000; semi-finalists win $450, 000 while quarter-finalists will bag $350, 000 respectively.



The clubs which will finish third and fourth in the group will each be given $275, 000 in prize money. (End)



