Rwanda women biggest mover in end of year FIFA rankings

Kigali: The Rwanda Women football team was the biggest mover in the end of year FIFA rankings after climbing 15 places to climax 2016 in 120th position. According to the Rwanda Football Association, the rise which is registered as Rwanda’s best ever ranking in as far women football is concerned since 2014 when they were ranked 125th.

The new ranking was attained following the country’s participation in this year’s CECAFA Women Championship despite not being able to progress past the group stages after losing to both Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Rwanda which attained 906 points is ahead of Kenya which are at 122nd and Uganda at 124th.

Ethiopia is the best ranked country in the CECAFA region having improved three places to 102nd while Tanzania is ranked116th respectively.

Out of the 177, only 127 countries have a ranking basing on recent activities. In Africa, newly crowned African women champions Nigeria are top ranked in 35th World-wide position, followed by Ghana (45th), Cameroon (47th), Equatorial Guinea (50th) and South Africa (51st).

USA, Germany, France, Canada and England complete the top five women football nations in the entire world.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, Angola, DR Congo and Eritrea are some of the countries not ranked because they have not been active for the past 18 months in international competitions. (End).