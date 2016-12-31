Rayon Sport head into New Year in Commanding Seat

Kigali: Rayon Sports maintained their unbeaten record to head into the New Year in perfect style after thrashing Kirehe Fc 3-1 in a Match Day 11 of the Azam Rwanda Premier League played on Friday in Eastern Province.



Rayon Sports secured the crucial win over Kirehe Fc courtesy of goals from Burundian duo of Pierro Kwizera and Nahimana Shassir as well as Irambona Eric.



To Nahimana, it was his tenth goal of the season as he maintained his surge for the golden boot in this season’s league.



Rayon Sports sits at the summit of the standings with 29 points while Kirehe Fc dropped to 12th spot with 11 points.



Reigning champions APR Fc maintain second spot heading into the New Year as they managed a 2-0 win over Espoir Fc in Rusizi to go two points behind their arch-rivals with 27 points. Bizimana Djihad and Patrick Sibomana scored the crucial goals for the military side.



Espoir Fc whose unbeaten run was halted by APR Fc dropped to fifth spot with 20 points, a point behind Police Fc who were also condemned to a 1-2 loss to SC Kiyovu.



Claude Nizeyimana who was the man of the match scored a double in 13th and 71st minute to hand Coach Aloys Kanamugire a New Year’s gift while Justin Mico scored the consolation goal for the Cops. Dany Usengimana missed a penalty which would have a earned a point for Innocent Seninga’s led side.



AS Kigali jumped to fourth spot with 23 points following a lone 1-0 win over Etincelles Fc at Stade de Kigali.



In Nyakinama, Musanze Fc bagged a 2-1 win over Bugesera Fc while Sunrise Fc registered a 2-0 win over Gicumbi Fc in Nyagatare with Samson Babuwa and Gad Niyonshuti scoring the all-important goals for the Eastern Province outfit.



The game supposed to pit Marines Fc against Pepiniere Fc in Rubavu was never played as the visiting side failed to turn up.



Its match result will be determined upon reception of the match reports from both the Match Commissioner and Referees of the scheduled game.



Gicumbi Fc and Pepiniere Fc lie in the relegation zone with 4 and one point (s) respectively. (Fin)







