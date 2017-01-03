2017 Rwanda FIFA Referees’ list released

Kigali: Rwanda’s match officials approved to officiate domestic and international matches this year have been released by the International Football Federation (FIFA).



According to the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA, the list for 2017 comprises of Twenty (20) referees and have been approved for the 2017 FIFA badges.



The Management of FERWAFA congratulates the officials selected and urges them to maintain high standards while officiating matches both at the domestic and international arena.



The list has three new names namely the upcoming twin sisters-Umutoni Aline (Women referee) and Umutoni Alice Women Assistant Referee) and Uwikunda Samuel (Male referee).



The list of Rwanda FIFA referees 2017;



Male Referees; Hakizimana Louis, Ishimwe Jean Claude, Ruzindana Nsoro, Twagirumukiza Abdoul Karim and Uwikunda Samuel.



Assistant Referees; Bwiliza Raymond, Hakizimana Ambroise, Karangwa Justin, Ndagijimana Theogene, Niyitegeka Jean-Bosco, Niyonkuru Zephanie and Simba Honore.



Women Referees: Mukansanga Salma, Tuyishime Angelique and Umutoni Aline



Women Assistant Referees; Ingabire Francine, Mukayiranga Regine, Murangwa Sandrine, Nyinawabari Speciose and Umutesi Alice. (End)





