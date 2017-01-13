Rwanda draw Cote d’Ivoire for Total Afcon 2019

Kigali: Rwanda’s Amavubi will have to battle with Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Central Africa for a spot at the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.



According to the Rwanda Football association, the draw was held at the Radisson Hotel in Gabon on Thursday night as the Amavubi, drawn out of Pot 4, were pitted in Group H of the qualifiers.



The Amavubi team which failed to qualify for this year’s edition due to start in Gabon on Saturday will again have to try their luck against Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Central Africa.



Rwanda will start her campaign for Cameroon 2019 finals in June this year when they play away to Central Africa in Match Day One between June 5-13. At the same time, Cote d’Ivoire will be hosting Guinea in Abidjan.



The remaining match days will be staged between March, 2018 until November, 2018 when the qualification round will climax.



The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament as Cameroon, though already qualified as hosts, will also be part of the qualifiers.(End)



