Nahimana named Player of the Month for December

Kigali: Rayon Sports forward Shassir Nahimana is the winner of the Azam Rwanda Premier League Player of the Month award for December following his excellent performance to topple the goal scoring chart with 11 goals.



According to the Rwanda Football Association, the Player of the Month of the Azam Rwanda Premier League is voted by fans via the Umuseke.rw platform after being nominated by a team of 8 technicians and four journalists.



The award was given to Nahimana on Sunday after Rayon Sport’s barren draw with Etincelles Fc in a match day 13 of the Azam Rwanda Premier League played at Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo.



Burundian international Nahimana edged three other contestants to the title namely; Sebanani Emmanuel (AS Kigali), Manishimwe Djabel (Rayon Sports) and Sibomana Patrick (APR Fc).



The Player of the Month award is a monthly project organized by Umuseke Ltd and supported by Azam Rwanda Premier league and Rwanda Football Federation. (End)





