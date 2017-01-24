Six Rwandan officials appointed for CAF Preliminary round Fixtures

Kigali: Four Rwandan referees and two match commissioners have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle the upcoming preliminary rounds of the Interclub engagements due to start in February.



The quartet of Abdoul Karim Twagiramukiza, Ambroise Hakizimana, Honore Simba and Ruzindana Nsoro will handle the CAF Confederation Cup first leg match between Defence Fc of Ethiopia and Yong Sports Academy de Bamenda of Cameroon in the weekend of February 10-12 in Addis Ababa. According to the Rwanda Football Association, Ugandan Mike Letti will be the match commissioner.



Aaron Rurangirwa will be the match commissioner for match number 19 of the CAF Confederation Cup which will pit South Africa’s Platinum Stars Fc against Mozambique’s União Desportiva do Songo on February 11 at Rustenburg/Royal Bafokeng Stadium.



Gaspard Kayijuka will be the match commissioner for match number 28 of the CAF Champions League which will pit Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers against Cote d’Ivoire’s Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura in the weekend of February 11-19 in Lagos. (End)



