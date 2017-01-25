CAF appoints Burundian, Ethiopian Refs to handle APR, Rayon Fixtures in Kigali

Kigali: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Burundian and Ethiopian referees to handle APR and Rayon Sports’ return matches of the preliminary round of the Champions League and Confederation Cup due in mid-February in Kigali.



In Champions League, the Rwanda Football association says that APR Fc will host Zambia’s Zanaco Fc at Amahoro Stadium on February 18, 2017.



Burundian quartet of Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, Herve Kakunze, Gustave Baguma and Thierry Nkurunziza will be handling the match while Egyptian ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman will be the match commissioner.



A day after, Rayon Sports will be hosting Al Salam Wau of South Sudan in the return leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup at Amahoro Stadium.



Ethiopian quartet of Haileyesus Bazezew Belete, Kinfe Yilma Kinfe, Shewangizaw Tebabal Tadesse and Yemanabran Kassaun will be in charge of this game while Somalia’s Amir Abdi Hassan is the appointed match commissioner for this encounter.



Both APR Fc and Rayon Sports begin their continental club showpiece away to Zanaco Fc and Al Salamu Wau in the first leg of the preliminary round in the 2017 CAF Champions league in the weekend of February 10-12.



The winner between APR Fc and Zanaco Fc will face the winner of Ngaya de Mbe of Cameroon and Young Africans of Tanzania while the winner between Rayon Sports and Al Salamu Wau will take on the winner between Onze Createurs of Mali in the round of 16.



The first leg matches will be hosted on the weekend of February 10-12, 2017 with the return leg due on February 18, 19.



The second round fixtures will then be played on the weekends of March 11-13, 2017 and 17-19, 2017.



The losers at the first round will drop to the CAF Confederations Cup where they take on teams in a two legged play off for a chance to make the group stages.



In the new club competitions format, winners of both the preliminary round and round of 16 will after drawing of lots, be placed into four groups of four teams each in both Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions.



After a round-robin of matches (home and away), the first two of each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which opens a new phase of knockout matches till the final.



The group stage will consist of 4 groups of 4 teams with the clubs which will finish top of each group granted passage to host the second leg of the quarterfinals.



In the Total CAF Champions League, the winner will pocket $2, 500, 000; runner-up will win $1, 250, 000; semi-finalists pocket $875, 000 while quarter-finalists will bag $650, 000.

The clubs which will finish third and fourth in the group will each be given $550, 000 each worth of prize money.



In the Total CAF Confederation Cup, the winner will pocket $1, 250, 000; runner-up will win $625, 000; semi-finalists win $450, 000 while quarter-finalists will bag $350, 000 respectively.



The clubs which will finish third and fourth in the group will each be given $275, 000 in prize money. (End)



