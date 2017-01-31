Rayon Sports, APR Fc all set for Heroes Cup clash

Kigali: Rwandan football rivals APR Fc and Rayon Sports meet on Wednesday 1st February in another epic duel of the maiden Heroes Cup 2017 edition scheduled to be staged at Amahoro stadium in Kigali City.



According to the Rwanda Football Association, the epic duel comes 10 days after both sides met in the Azam Rwanda Premier League, match day 14, where the reigning champions APR Fc registered a slim 1-0 win.



APR Fc who finished the first leg of the Azam Rwanda Premier League in second spot with 34 points after drawing their match day 15 encounter against Bugesera Fc will be hoping to cement their supremacy by winning the historical encounter.



Revenge will be on the minds of Rayon Sports following their loss to APR Fc in the first leg encounter of the Azam Rwanda Premier League. However, they seem to have gotten over the disappointing loss as they hammered SC Kiyovu 3-0 in the match day 15 of the Azam Rwanda Premier League to take control of the league standings with 36 points.



The 2017 Heroes Cup edition is organized by the Chancellery for Heroes, National Order and Decoration of Honour (CHENO) to mark this year’s Heroes’ Day celebrations scheduled for February 1st, 2017.



CHENO whose mission is to identify, thank, honour and celebrate the memory of Rwandan citizens or foreigners who distinguished themselves by acts of heroism and other acts of bravery also believes that the Hero’s Cup should be an annual event held every year.



The day is set to be celebrated under the theme: “Heroism is about making choices that fit us”.



The Heroes’ Day has been preceded by a National Heroes Week which started from 20th and climaxes on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017. (End)







