Fifty two Foreign Coaches apply for Amavubi Coaching Position

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has received fifty two (52) applications from international coaches for the vacant head coach position of the Rwanda Men’s Senior Football Team, Amavubi.



Last month, FERWAFA invited applications for the vacant post following the sacking of former coach Jonathan McKinstry. Following the expiry of the application period which ran from January 24 to Tuesday February 7, 2017, fifty two (52) coaches were confirmed to have sent their applications.



The list of coaches is comprised of Winfried Schafer, Samson Siasia, Dragomir Okuka, Tom Saintfiet, Peter Butler, Nikola Kavazovic, Sebastien Desabre, Goran Kopunovic, Didier Gomes da Rosa, Engin Firat, Antoine Hey and Georges Leekens.



The FERWAFA’s Executive Committee will meet to decide further on the modalities to undertake in picking the best suitable coach for Amavubi.



Amavubi Head Coach Post Applicants:



Adyam Kuzyavez (Russia), Antoine Hey (German), Alberto Nieto Sandoval Loro (Spain), Antonio Flores (Spain), Bernard Simondi (France), Daniel Breard (French), Danilo Doncic (Bulgaria), Denis Doavec (France), Denis Lavagne (France), Didier Gomes da Rosa (France), Engin Firat (German/Turkey), Ermin Siljak (Slovenia), Fran Castano (Spain), Jasminko Velic (Portugal/Serbia), Joao Parreira (Portugal), Jose Rui Lopes Anguas (Portugal), Kevin Reeves (British), Luis Norton de Matos (Portugal), Mihail Stoichita (Romania), Seslija Milomir (Bosnia), Manuel Madurerira (Portugal), Marc Lelievre (Belgian), Mircenia Rednic (Belgian/Romania), Mourad Ouardi (Algeria), Nasser Sandjak (France), Nikola Kavazovic (Serbia), Paul Put (Belgian), Pea Fulvio (Italy), Peter Butler (British), Pierre-Andre Schurmann (Switzerland), Ricardo Nuno Perreira (Portugal), Salomon Yannick (France), Samson David Unuanel (Nigeria), Scott Donnelly (US/UK), Sebastian Desabre (France), Tom Saintfiet (Belgian), Vaz Pinto (Portugal), Winfried ‘Winni’ Schafer (German), Denis Goavec (France), Dimitrir Vasev (Bugaria), Ermin Siljak (Slovenia), Fabio Lopez (Italy), Goran Kopunovic (Serbia), Maor Rozen (Uruguay), Marinko Koljanin (Croatia), Meziane Ighil (Algeria), Peters Guy (Belgian), Raoul Savoy (Swiss/Spanish), Rodolfo Zapata Antonia (US), Samson Siasia (Nigerian), Dragomir Okuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Georges Leekens (Belgian).