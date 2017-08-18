Amavubi technical team visits Sugira, wishes him quick recovery

Kigali: The Amavubi technical team led by head coach Antoine Hey visited on Friday injured striker Sugira Ernest who is undergoing recovery at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali City.



Ernest Sugira who recently joined APR Fc from DR Congo’s AS Vita, suffered a horrible tibia injury during his first training session on Tuesday as Rwanda prepared to face Uganda Cranes in the return leg of the CHAN 2018 qualifier.



The Amavubi coach Antoine had summoned Sugira to strengthen the national team’s striking force. After Amavubi’s final training session on Friday, the Amavubi technical team visited the former AS Kigali striker who had a surgery on Thursday evening.



At King Faisal hospital, Coach Antoine wished Sugira a quick recovery and encouraged him to put to good use his recovery time, working out and following advise of the doctors so as to return back stronger.



On his part, Sugira wished Amavubi the good luck in Saturday’s return game against Uganda Cranes. Speaking to the technical team, Sugira said, “Pass my best wishes to the players. Let them know that I am behind them and they should all go out to secure the deserved win that we all need on Saturday, ”



Speaking to media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s match, Coach Antoine said, “We feel absolutely shocked and sorry on what happened on Sugira Ernest. He had came to support us and help us. He came with a very good spirit in the camp, encouraged young players to forget about the first match and start preparing mentally and physically for Saturday and before he could even touch the first ball, he was out with a broken leg.”



“Just like I said, everything turns out for this team and we wonder what we have done really. He was definitely in our plans for full 90 minutes and it’s a very big set-back losing him. We have to be realistic, we don’t have many players with Sugira’s caliber but now it’s a chance for youngsters like Biramahire Abeddy, Nshuti Innocent, Muhire Kevin to go out and try their best.”



“I know you can blame me for fielding these players but I believe and trust these players and I know they can do it and I hope that the supporters tomorrow understand this.We don‘t have the Ronaldo’s and Messi’s, we have the players that we have and we need to encourage and motivate them as good as we can and then they will deliver because we see potential in them,”.



Rwanda will need to score three or more goals to have any chance of reaching the finals tournament for the third time after appearances in 2011 and 2016.



The third round winners will qualify to represent the Eastern and Central African Zone, along with the hosts Kenya.



The CHAN tournament, which is reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues across Africa, will be staged from January 11 to February 2. (Fin)



