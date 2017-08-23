CECAFA asks Rwanda to host Women Challenge Cup

Kigali: The Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has requested Rwanda to host this year’s CECAFA Women Challenge Cup due in November.



The development was confirmed by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Vincent Nzamwita on Tuesday after a CECAFA board meeting held on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya.



The CECAFA board members requested Rwanda to host CECAFA Women’s Challenge scheduled for November; Burundi to host the CECAFA U17 next year while will the Men’s Senior Challenge Cup will be held by Kenya.



Speaking to Media on Tuesday, Nzamwita said, “We had a fruitful meeting with fellow Presidents from other regional football Associations. The meeting requested Rwanda to host the Women’s Challenge Cup,"



“We will take CECAFA’s request to our Ministry of Sports and Culture for consultations before a final decision is reached,” added Nzamwita.



In last year’s edition of the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup held in Uganda, Rwanda failed to go past the group stage, losing to Tanzania and Ethiopia respectively.



For two years now, CECAFA has failed to stage its two main annual competitions-the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and the Kagame Club Championship.



The 12 member states that form the CECAFA bloc include Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zanzibar.



Meanwhile, the The long awaited CECAFA elective AGM will also take place this year. The CECAFA Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments have not been played since 2009 and 2010, respectively. (End)



