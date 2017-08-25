Rwanda re-confirms bid to host FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has re-confirmed its interest in bidding to host the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup by submitting to FIFA the signed terms and conditions of the bidding process.



As requested by FIFA, the signed terms and conditions of the bidding process for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup were sent to the FIFA Competitions Division mid this week before today’s deadline (August 25).



Speaking to Ferwafa.rw on Friday, FERWAFA President Nzamwita Vincent Degaule said, "In July, we submitted a formal request to FIFA to host the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and later FIFA sent us bid documents."



"This week (Wednesday), we sent the signed terms and conditions for the bidding process to FIFA. By sending the terms and conditions to FIFA means that we have re-confirmed our bid to host the tournament hence abide to all requirements of hosting the tournament."



"In the upcoming months, we will sit with all our major stakeholders to prepare the bidding and hosting documents which will have to be sent to FIFA by mid November," he added.



The definitive bid book which will be submitted to FIFA by mid November will consist of all signed bidding and hosting documents (Hosting Agreement, Host City



Agreements, Government Guarantees, ticketing rights agreement and hospitality rights agreement among others).



After the submission of the definitive bid, the appointment of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 host is scheduled to be done in the last quarter of 2017 or the first quarter of 2018 by the FIFA Council.



Rwanda believes hosting the tournament like the World Cup will its profile of not only Rwanda, but Cecafa and CAF as well. Rwanda’s plan is not only to host the event, but to win the trophy.



Last year, Rwanda hosted a successful Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which saw an influx of football fans travel to the country from across the African continent to cheer their teams on.



Rwanda has steadily worked hard to try and improve their football profile, with President Paul Kagame financially supporting the regional Cecafa Kagame Cup.



This year the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be hosted in India in October, with a total of 52 games to be played.



Players who have received the prestigious Adidas Golden Ball for their performance at the U-17 level they include Landon Donovan, Cesc Fabregas and Toni Kroos, to name a few.



The FIFA U-17 World Cup is one of the FIFA’s oldest competitions, dating back to 1985 respectively. Since its inception, the competition has grown in size and stature, adding lustre to the game by producing great attacking football and unveiling exciting players for the future. (End)



