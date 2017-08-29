Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

Rayon Sports, APR Fc to meet in Super Cup match on Sept. 23

Tuesday, 29 August 2017 15:39 by RNA Reporter
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has organised the Super Cup match which will pit traditional rivals Rayon Sports and APR Fc on September 23, 2017 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District.

In a statement, FERWAFA says that the game, which will be played at 18h00, will serve as a curtain raiser for the next season’s Azam Rwanda Premier League which has been scheduled to kick-off on September 29, 2017.

Rayon Sports are the defending champions of the Azam Rwanda Premier League while APR Fc are the 2017 Peace Cup winners.

The Super Cup match between the two rival clubs will be preceded with two friendly matches. The opening friendly match will pit women football clubs; Scandinavia WFC, winners of the 2017 second division league and AS Kigali WFC, reigning first division league champions. Kick-off will be at 13:00.

The second friendly match will pit league side Etincelles Fc against DR Congolese side Virunga Fc se to begin at 15:30 before the main game is played at 18h00.

The 2017 Super Cup match is sponsored by Azam TV, the main broadcaster of Rwanda Football league, Azam Rwanda Premier League.

Rayon Sports will represent Rwanda at next year’s CAF Champions League while APR Fc will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup. (End)

 

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed