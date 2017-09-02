FERWAFA elections postponed until further notice

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has postponed for its President's elections until further notice following a request from the World Soccer body, FIFA.



In a letter sent to FERWAFA, FIFA requested FERWAFA to put on hold elections which were set for September 10, 2017 so as to pave way for amendments that need to be incorporated in the electoral code governing the FERWAFA President's elections.



The development came after some General Assembly members claimed that the electoral code governing Ferwafa elections was violated in a letter sent to FIFA on August 25, 2017.



The FERWAFA President Nzamwita Vincent told ferwafa.rw on Friday night, "I have talked to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura over the issue and she has advised us on what we need to do to ensure that our regulations match with the FIFA status. FIFA has agreed to send a team of expert to help us align our regulations to be in conformity with the FIFA status then after we will summon an extraordinary general assembly to approve them before calling for an elective general assembly."



Meanwhile, the FERWAFA Extraordinary General Assembly which was set for September 10, 2017 will be held as planned but will not discuss about the elections item which was among the items on the agenda to be discussed.





