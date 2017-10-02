Big Four clubs to battle for ‘Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup’

Kigali: The Azam Rwanda Premier League Rayon Sports, Police Fc, APR Fc and AS Kigali are set to clash as they battle for the inaugural edition of the Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup.



The Ndi Umunyarwanda Football Tournament is being organized by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) in collaboration with the The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).



The two-day tournament which will attract the big four clubs based on last season’s Azam Rwanda Premier League rankings, is scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 with the preliminary round matches and will climax on Saturday with final and third-place play-off action. All matches will be staged at Amahoro Stadium.



In the preliminary round, APR Fc will open account against AS Kigali at 15:30 before Rayon Sports Fc takes on Police Fc at 18:00.



The winners from the preliminary round will meet on Saturday in the final while losers meet in the third place play-off.



The winner of the 2017 Ndi Umunyarwanda Football Tournament will pocket Rwf. 5m on top of a trophy while first and second runners-up will earn Rwf. 3m and Rwf. 2m respectively.



The Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup is being organized to honour the Ndi Umunyarwanda Week which is underway and will climax on Saturday, October 7, 2017.



Ndi Umunyarwanda is about healing the wounds of the past by speaking openly about what is in one’s heart, and creating a healthy future by re-building a society unified once upon a time, long before colonialism and the politics of ethnic division.



The programme has helped build the Rwandan spirit among many Rwandans and healed their wounds from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and brutal discriminatory policies that preceded it.



NURC is mandated by the Constitution to prepare and coordinate the national programme for the promotion of national unity and reconciliation. (End)



