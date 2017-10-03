Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup 2017 postponed

Kigali: The inaugural edition of the Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup which was slated for October 4 & 7, 2017 has been postponed until further notice.



The decision to postpone the tournament which was set to attract Rayon Sports Fc, APR Fc, AS Kigali and Police Fc was taken today by the organisers; Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).



According to the FERWAFA, the decision to postpone the tournament has been taken to ensure that it is comprehensively prepared.



The Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup will be staged at a later date which will be communicated to the general public and concerned parties. (End)



