Rwandan officials Musabyimana & Ntagungira get top CAF appointments

Kigali: Former Rwanda Football Federation [FERWAFA] officials Celestin Musabyimana and Celestin Ntagungira have been appointed to serve on the powerful CAF Committees.



Musabyimana, a former FERWAFA vice president has been appointed by the CAF President Ahmed to serve on the Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee.



Former FERWAFA president Ntagungira who also serves as a CAF and FIFA Referees Instructor will serve on the Referees Committee.



In a statement, the FERWAFA says that the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed both Musabyimana and Ntagungira appointments early this week when he was invited to the body’s headquarters in Egypt.



The duo will serve a four-year term in office as they will contribute in the planning and execution of the continent’s flagship football competition.



Meanwhile, members of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Organizing Committee met on Wednesday, at the CAF headquarters in Cairo. Five items were on the agenda of this very first meeting, after the appointment of the members of this Committee by the Executive Committee. (End)



