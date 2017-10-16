Kigali: Rwanda remained ranked 118th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the month of October which were released on Thursday.



Rwanda who didn’t play any competitive game last month are ranked third in the CECAFA region, behind leaders Uganda who rose one place to 70th and Kenya who dropped fourteen places to 102nd.



Burundi come fourth at 129th slot followed by Tanzania at 136th while Sudan dropped seven places to 141.



Meanwhile, Tunisia have climbed three places to number 28 in the world and take over from Egypt as the top-ranked side on the continent.



Tunisia beat Guinea 4-1 away in their latest qualifier and head their pool by three points from DR Congo with a home game against Libya to come.



Egypt remain at number 30 in the world‚ while Senegal climbed a single place to number 32.

The remainder of the top 10 in Africa contains DR Congo‚ Nigeria‚ Cameroon‚ Morocco‚ Ghana‚ Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.



There was no change in the top five on the global list after the final round of pool stage qualifiers in Europe and South America.



Germany continues to head the list‚ followed by Brazil‚ Portugal. Argentina and Belgium. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 23 November 2017. (End)





