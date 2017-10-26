More Rwandans Named on CAF Committees

Kigali: The President and Secretary General of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Mr. Nzamwita Vincent and Mme. Uwamahoro Tharcille Latifah are the latest Rwandans named to serve on the CAF Committees for the period 2017-2019.



According to the FERWAFA, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed both Nzamwita and Uwamahoro among members of the standing committees yesterday.



According to a circular from CAF, Nzamwita will serve on the organising committee for Africa Nations Championship chairman is Hassan Musa Bility from Liberia while Uwamahoro will serve on the organising committee for Women’s Football whose chairwoman is Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone .



Both Nzamwita and Uwamahoro join former president Celestin Ntagungira and former vice president Celestin Musabyimana who were appointed last week to serve on the Referees committee and the organising committe for Africa Nations Championship respectively.



The Rwandan quartet will serve a two-year term in office as they will contribute in the planning and execution of the continent’s flagship football competition. (Fin)







