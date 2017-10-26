Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

More Rwandans Named on CAF Committees

Thursday, 26 October 2017 16:24 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: The President and Secretary General of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Mr. Nzamwita Vincent and Mme. Uwamahoro Tharcille Latifah are the latest Rwandans named to serve on the CAF Committees for the period 2017-2019.

According to the FERWAFA, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed both Nzamwita and Uwamahoro among members of the standing committees yesterday.

According to a circular from CAF, Nzamwita will serve on the organising committee for Africa Nations Championship chairman is Hassan Musa Bility from Liberia while Uwamahoro will serve on the organising committee for Women’s Football whose chairwoman is Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone .

Both Nzamwita and Uwamahoro join former president Celestin Ntagungira and former vice president Celestin Musabyimana who were appointed last week to serve on the Referees committee and the organising committe for Africa Nations Championship respectively.

The Rwandan quartet will serve a two-year term in office as they will contribute in the planning and execution of the continent’s flagship football competition. (Fin)



 

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed