2018 CHAN Play-off: Rwanda, Ethiopia clash on Nov. 5 & 12

Kigali: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed dates for the CHAN Play-off tie which will pit Rwanda against Ethiopia for a final place in 2018 African Nations Championship which is set to take place next January in Morocco.



In a circular sent to Rwanda Football Federation on Saturday morning, CAF has confirmed that the first leg CHAN play-off tie will be played in Ethiopia on November 5, 2017 while the return leg will be staged in Kigali on November 12, 2017.



The winner over the two legs will join Uganda and Sudan as representatives of the CECAFA at the next year’s African Nations Championship.



This comes after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) decided last week against taking part in the 2018 African Nations Championship.



In August, Rwanda missed out of the final place as they lost to Uganda Cranes 2-3 on goal aggregate despite winning the home return leg 2-0.



Ethiopia was also bundled out by Sudan 2-1 on aggregate, leaving Uganda and hosts Kenya to advance as representatives for Central East Zone.



Rwanda Men’s senior football team, Amavubi joins camp on Sunday evening to begin preparations of the two-legged tie against Ethiopia.



The summoned squad has some new faces namely; centre back Usengimana Faustin, left back Rutanga Eric, right back Nyandwin Saddam and forward Imanishimwe Djabel, all featuring for Rayon Sports Fc.



New to the squad is also APR Fc’s midfielder Hakizimana Muhadjiri, Police Fc duo of Nizeyimana Mirafa and Ndayishimiye Celestin who last featured for Amavubi during 2016 CHAN finals and 2017 Afcon qualifiers, APR Fc’s entertaining forward Maxime Sekamana and SC Kiyovu Nizeyimana Djuma.



The Amavubi team summoned by head coach Antoine Hey will hold training until Thursday next week before heading to Addis Ababa for the first leg tie.



The training camp is set to be held at La Palisse Hotel in Nyandungu and hold their training sessions at Amahoro Stadium from October 30 to November 3 under the tutelage of head coach Antoine Hey.



Like Kenya, Egypt has never graced the biennial championship played strictly by home-based professionals since its inception in 2009.



Rwanda reached the quarter final round of the 2016 CHAN tournament where they lost to eventual winners DR Congo following their back to back wins. (End)





