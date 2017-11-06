Rwanda one foot into CHAN finals after edging Ethiopia

Kigali: Rwanda men’s senior football team, Amavubi, put one foot into the 2018 Total Africa Nations’ Championship (CHAN) with a 3-2 first leg qualifier win over Walias Ibex of Ethiopia in a game played on Sunday at Addis Ababa Stadium.



After losing the qualification bid to Uganda and Sudan, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave both Rwanda and Ethiopia, a second chance each to qualify for the tournament reserved for domestic players following Egypt’s withdrawal.



Rwanda has started on the front foot going into the return leg which will be held in Kigali on November 12.



Amavubi started poorly in the opening minutes of the game conceding an 18th minute strike from Ethiopia Coffee midfielder Aschalew Girma from a good set piece created by Mesude Mohammed.



Rwanda could have equalised in the 23rd minute when APR Fc forward Innocent Nshuti wonderfully beat an Ethiopian defender but his attempted low volley was parried by Ethiopian goalie Le’alem Birhanu.



Police Fc striker Abeddy Biramahire also came close to level matters but his header went wide.



With ten minutes to half time, Rwanda opted for long balls as Ethiopia started dominating play, penetrating the Amavubi defence back line with their traditional splitting passes.However, Amavubi held firm to deny them passage.



In the second half, Ethiopia returned stronger with St. George striker Abubakar Sani terrorizing Amavubi defence in the 46th minute.



Two minutes later, APR Fc midfielder Bizimana Djihad attempted a long range effort but sailed wide over the goal post.



Rwanda’s equaliser came in the 55th minute following a foul committed on Biramahire and Rayon Sport’s left back Rutanga Eric made no mistake as he curled a beautiful free kick past Ethiopian goalie Birhanu which left the St. George custodian stranded in the goal posts.



Poor defensive communication from Amavubi earned Ethiopia the second goal as Abubakar Sani doubled the lead through a header after meeting Samson Tilahun’s cross in the 65th minute.



A minute later, Sani almost hit a brace but his shot curled over the cross bar then ten minutes after Amavubi goalie Eric Ndayishimiye denied Dedebit’s striker Getaneh Kebede a clear chance effort with a super save.



Coach Antoine Hey beefed his striking force with Muhadjiri Hakizimana replacing Djabel Manishimwe. The substitution paid off in the 78th minute with Hakizimana putting Rwanda on level terms, benefitting from a goalkeeping blunder from Ethiopian goalie Birhanu.



Two minutes later, Biramahire scored the third and winning goal of the game, hitting a rebounding ball which Birhanu failed to hold to send Rwandan fans working and studying in Ethiopia into jubilations.



Ethiopia tried hard to snatch an equalizing goal in the remaining ten minutes but they could not go through the Amavubi defence which solidly stuck to their guns to seal a crucial away result which puts them in pole position to reach CHAN finals next year.



Rwanda team delegation returns back to the country on Monday, 15:05 aboard Ethiopian Airways to begin preparations for the return leg.



The two teams meet in the second leg on Sunday at Stade de Kigali with the winner qualifying for next year’s Chan Championship in Morocco. (End).







