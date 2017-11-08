CHAN Play-off: Amavubi intensify preps ahead of Ethiopia return leg

Kigali: Rwanda men’s senior football team, Amavubi, is undergoing final intensive preparations at Stade de Kigali ahead of Sunday’s return leg against Ethiopia in the Total CHAN 2018 Play-off qualifier.



Amavubi team which stunned Ethiopia 3-2 in the first leg of the Total CHAN 2018 Play-off are holding two training sessions on Wednesday (9:30am & 15:30) at Stade de Kigali.



The team underwent a successful training session on Tuesday afternoon with all summoned players who didn’t make for the first leg match in Ethiopia all available with the rest of the squad.



The new face in the squad is APR Fc’s Emmanuel Imanishimwe who is coming back to fitness following an injury he sustained last month during a league encounter against Marines Fc in Rubavu while pivotal midfielder Djihad Bizimana is suspended for Sunday’s game after accumulating two yellow cards in the past two qualifiers.



After the double training session today, the team will undergo one session each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as Coach Antoine seeks to find a strong squad to dislodge Ethiopia on Sunday and ensure Rwanda’s qualification to next year’s CHAN Morocco Finals.



Rwanda needs to safe guard their 3-2 first leg win with only a goalless draw on Sunday to ensure passage to the final tournament.



In the first leg, Ethiopia broke the deadlock in the 18th minute through Aschalew Girma while Eric Rutanga put Amavubi on level in the 55th minute with a wonderful free kick.



However, the hosts extended the lead again-thanks to playmaker Abubakher Sanni, who headed in a cross from midfielder Samson Tilahun from the left flank in 65th minute.



Amavubi was later to hit back in the 78th minute. Substitute Muhadjiri Hakizimana capitalised on a blunder by Ethiopian goalie Birhanu to level in the 78th minute, before Abeddy Biramahire scored the winner two minutes later.



The away victory boosted chances of Rwanda to qualify for the finals of Africa’s second biggest international competition, which is reserved for players, who feature in their respective domestic leagues.



The draw for the finals tournament is scheduled for November 17 in Morocco and the finals tournament will run from January 12 to February 4 next year. (End)



