Football match postponed to mourn ex-Amavubi skipper Katauti

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has postponed the scheduled match day five match of the Azam Rwanda Premier League which was supposed to pit Police Fc against Rayon Sports on Thursday at Kicukiro stadium.





FERWAFA took the decision to postpone the game following a request from Rayon Sports Fc which is mourning the death of their assistant coach and former Amavubi skipper Hamad Ndikumana Katauti.



A suitable date when this game will be played will be communicated to all concerned parties in due course, FERWAFA said.



Ndikumana passed on Tuesday night after complaining of chest pains. He was laid to rest on Wednesday at Nyamirambo muslim cemetery.



In the wee hours of Wednesday, another former Amavubi centre back Bonaventure ‘Gangi’ Hategekimana also passed on after battling a long illness at Kabutare hospital in Huye district.



Rwanda Football Federation sent its condolences to the families of Ndikumana and Hategikimana, Rayon Sports Club and the football fraternity in Rwanda. (End)



