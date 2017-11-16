Rwanda, Kenya face-off in CECAFA Challenge Cup Opener

Kigali: Rwanda and hosts Kenya will face-off in the opening match of the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be staged from December 3 to 17, 2017.



According to the Rwanda Football Association, the development was confirmed after the drawing of lots ceremony held on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya.



Rwanda is placed in a tough Pool A which also has guest side and participants at the 2018 CHAN tournament Libya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.



Defending champions, Uganda have been placed in a relatively easy group B alongside Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.



After the opening day, Rwanda will face next Zanzibar on December 5, take on Libya on December 7 before concluding the group stage action with a date against Tanzania on December 9, 2017.



Rwanda who will use the tournament as preparations for next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN 2018) which will be held in Morocco must secure top spot to be assured of a place in the last four where the group winner in pool A takes on the first runner-up in pool B while winner Pool B takes on first runner-up in Pool A.



The games are set to kick off on December 3 to 17 in three different venues across the country; Kisumu (Moi Stadium), Kakamega (Bukungu) and Nakuru (Afraha) with Nairobi (Kasarani) and Machakos (Kenyatta Stadium) counties acting as stand-by venues.



Sudan withdrew from taking part in the tournament following Eritrea and Djibouti as other regional nations that are not taking part in this year’s edition.



The Amavubi team will start preparations for the regional tournament on December 26 after the climax of the Azam Rwanda Premier league match day six and secen fixtures.



In 2015, Rwanda finished second after losing 0-1 to champions Uganda in the tournament which was last held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries, but organizers have invited Libya and Zimbabwe, who have confirmed their participation.



Last year, CECAFA failed to stage its two main annual competitions—the Senior Challenge Cup and Kagame Club Championship.



Meanwhile, Kagame Club Championship will be held in April 2018, in Djibouti, according to the CECAFA Secretary General, Nicolas Musonye.



Rwanda will host the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup next year, while Burundi will organize the CECAFA U-17 tournament.



Last year’s edition of the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup was held in Uganda but Rwanda failed to go past the group stage, losing to Tanzania and Ethiopia respectively. (End)





