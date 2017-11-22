Rwanda’s FIFA Referees for 2018 confirmed

Kigali: The world football body, FIFA has released Rwanda’s list of international referees and assistant referees approved to officiate domestic and international matches in 2018.



The list for 2018 comprises of twenty (20) referees and assistant referees who have been approved for the 2018 FIFA badges. The new face on the list is assistant referee Mutuyimana Dieudonne who has replaced Niyiyegeka Jean Bosco.



The Management of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) congratulates the officials selected and urges them to maintain high standards while officiating matches both at the domestic and international arena.



The list of Rwanda FIFA referees 2018;



Male Referees: Hakizimana Louis, Twagirumukiza Abdoul Karim, Ishimwe Jean Claude, Ruzindana Nsoro and Uwikunda Samuel.



Assistant Referees: Ndagijimana Theogene, Hakizimana Ambroise, Bwiliza Raymond Nonati, Niyonkuru Zephanie, Simba Honore, Karangwa Justin and Mutuyimana Dieudonne.



Women Referees: Mukansanga Salma Rhadia, Umutoni Aline and Tuyishime Angelique.

Women Assistant Referees: Nyinawabari Speciose, Murangwa Usenga Sandrine, Umutesi Alice, Ingabire Francine and Mukayirangwa Regine. (End)





