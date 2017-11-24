Rwanda names squad for 2017 CECAFA Challenge Cup

Kigali: Rwanda national team head coach Antoine Hey has named his 23-man squad for the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup scheduled to kick-off on December 3, 2017.



According to the Rwanda Football Association, the German-born tactician named the squad which is dominated by Peace Cup holders APR Fc and rivals league reigning champions Rayon Sports Fc Rayon Sports on Friday.



The Amavubi starts camp on Saturday at La Palisse Hotel in Nyamata with players from club (s) are not in league action while the rest of the players will join camp on Sunday following the climax of match day 8 of the Azam Rwanda Premier league to engage in preparations ahead of their CECAFA crunch opener against the Harambee stars of Kenya.



Also featuring in Rwanda’s group at the Cecafa Challenge Cup is Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania, the Zanzibar Heroes and guest team the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, who are also preparing for the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco.



The CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup will be a good test for the Rwandan local players who will be seeking to impress in order to be selected on the final team for CHAN finals.



Apart from SC Kiyovu’s centre back Ally Mbogo who will be making his debut for Rwanda, the rest of the summoned players are familiar faces who were banked on during the preparations for the recent CHAN qualifiers against Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia respectively.



APR Fc’s recently signed right back Omborenga Fitina joins Antoine Hey’s squad after ending his Slovakia professional stint and will be a big boost in the defence makeshift of the Amavubi team.



Amavubi coach Antoine Hey will brief the media on Rwanda’s ambition at the Cecafa tournament on Sunday, 11:30am at Amahoro stadium after the team’s first training session.



Rwanda Full 23-man squad



Goalkeepers: Kimenyi Yves (APR Fc), Nzarora Marcel (Police Fc) and Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports Fc)



Defenders: Rugwiro Herve (APR Fc), Omborenga Fitina (APR Fc), Imanishimwe Emmanuel, Manzi Thierry (Rayon Sports), Usengimana Faustin (Rayon Sports), Rutanga Eric (Rayon Sports), Kayumba Soter (AS Kigali), Iradukunda Eric (AS Kigali) and Mbogo Ally (SC Kiyovu).



Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad (APR Fc), Hakizimana Muhadjiri (APR Fc), Nshimiyimana Amran (APR Fc), Mukunzi Yannick (Rayon Sports), Manishimwe Djabel (Rayon Sports), Niyonzima Ally (AS Kigali) and Niyonzima Olivier (Rayon Sports).



Forwards: Nshuti Innocent (APR Fc), Sekamana Maxime (APR Fc), Mico Justin (Police Fc), Biramahire Abeddy (Police Fc) (End)



