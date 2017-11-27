Isonga Fc departs on Tuesday for TIDA tournament in Abidjan

Kigali: Isonga Football Club head Moussa Gatera has named a 20-man squad which departs for Abidjan on Tuesday ahead of the 4th edition of the Tournoi International du District Autonome d’Abidjan (TIDA) which is scheduled to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire, from November 30 to December 6, 2017.



The Isonga Fc delegation leaves Kigali for Abidjan on Tuesday morning, 08h00 aboard Rwandair. They will have a stop-over in Cotonou, Benin before reconnecting to Abidjan with expected arrival scheduled for 15:30.



Isonga Fc will take part in the Tournoi International du District Autonome d’Abidjan (TIDA), only reserved for U-18 players with an aim of helping Rwandan players so as to garner the much needed experience for their career growth.



Three groups of four teams have been formed for this year’s edition. Holders Asec Mimosas are placed in Group A alongside FC San Pedro, FC Lakika and Junior Volcano.



Côte d’Ivoire U17 Elephants are housed in Group B with WAFA, Racing Club d’Abidjan and Isonga FC.



Pool C is made up of Royal VI Academy, SOA, Ivoire Academie and Royal FC. The matches will be staged at Champroux de Marcory and the sports complexes of Yopougon and Abobo respectively.



The first ranked teams in each group at the end of knock-out matches will qualify for the semi-finals. The teams that will hold second place will play in a half-time tournament, after which the winner will complete the semi-final stage.



Like previous editions, TIDA 2017 wants to help identify talent and promote youth football.

The association Ivoire Sports Promotion (ISP), initiator of the event, has been working for several months to perfect the details of the organization.



Isonga Fc started with the pool of players that participated in Africa U-17 Youth Championships held in Rwanda and later at the World Cup finals tournament in Mexico, in order for the country to have a large pool of young players to feed the big clubs.



Isonga was founded in 2011 as a composition of players, who played in the U-17 African Youth Championships and the FIFA World Cup. The team was promoted to the U-20 level and registered to play in the national league without going through the second division.



Under, Eric Nshimiyimana, Isonga FC finished in sixth position in its debut season in the 2011/12 season but failed to maintain that impressive form the next campaign, which saw them relegated to the second-tier league before they withdrew from the second tier this year.



Group A: Asec Mimoas, FC San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire), Fc Lakika (Mali) and Volcan Junior (Cote d’Ivoire)



Group B: Côte d’Ivoire U17 Elephants (Cote d’Ivoire), WAFA (Ghana), Racing Club d’Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire) and Isonga Fc (Rwanda)



Group C: Academie Mohamed VI (Morocco), SOA (Cote d’Ivoire), Ivoire Academie (Cote d’Ivoire) and Royal SC (Burkina Faso). (End)





