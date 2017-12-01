Rwanda names final squad for Cecafa Challenge Cup

Kigali: Rwanda’s Amavubi team head coach Antoine Hey has named a final 23-man team which will participate at the 2017 CECAFA Challenge Cup which begins on Sunday in Machakos and Kakamega counties in Kenya.



The Amavubi head coach Antoine named the squad after Thursday’s final training session held at Amahoro Stadium.



APR Fc’s midfielder Butera Andrew is the only player who didn’t make it on the final squad which has SC Kiyovu Aly Mbogo and APR’s MAxime Sekamana who will be making senior debuts for Amavubi team.



Other players who made the cut include defenders Rugwiro Herve (APR FC), Omborenga Fitina (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC), midfielders Bizimana Djihad (APR FC), Hakizimana Muhadjiri (APR FC), Nshimiyimana Amran (APR FC), Mukunzi Yannick (Rayon Sports), Manishimwe Djabel (Rayon Sports), Niyonzima Ally (AS Kigali) and forwards Nshuti Innocent (APR FC), Mico Justin (Police FC), Biramahire Abeddy (Police FC).



Rwanda is drawn in Group A alongside hosts Kenya, guest Libya, Tanzania and Zanzibar. The opening match of this year’s edition of the CECAFA Challenge Cup between Rwanda’s Amavubi team, 2015 finalists and hosts Kenya has been shifted from Machakos to Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday at 2pm (1pm Rwandan time) according to media reports.



On the same day another Group A match between Libya and Tanzania will take place at Kenyatta Machakos stadium at 4pm (3pm Rwandan time).



Kakamega will from there henceforth host all the group B matches that has defending champions Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi and Ethiopia while Kenyatta Machakos stadium remains to host the remaining group A matches.



Moi sports center Kasarani will play back up for group A matches while the Mumias sports complex will be the backup for group B matches.



Rwanda national team is expected to travel to Nairobi by air on Friday evening with expected arrival set at 20:15.



The Amavubi team is scheduled to be will be airlifted to Kakamega on Saturday in time for Sunday’s opening game before they head to Machakos on Monday for the rest of the Group matches.



Rwanda final squad:



Goalkeepers: Kimenyi Yves (APR FC), Nzarora Marcel (Police FC) and Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports FC)



Defenders: Rugwiro Herve (APR FC), Omborenga Fitina (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC), Manzi Thierry (Rayon Sports), Usengimana Faustin (Rayon Sports), Rutanga Eric (Rayon Sports), Kayumba Soter (AS Kigali), Iradukunda Eric (AS Kigali) na Mbogo Ally (SC Kiyovu).



Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad (APR FC), Hakizimana Muhadjiri (APR FC), Nshimiyimana Amran (APR FC), Mukunzi Yannick (Rayon Sports), Manishimwe Djabel (Rayon Sports), Niyonzima Ally (AS Kigali) na Niyonzima Olivier (Rayon Sports).



Forwards: Nshuti Innocent (APR FC), Sekamana Maxime (APR FC), Mico Justin (Police FC), Biramahire Abeddy (Police FC).



