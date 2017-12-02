Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

Referee Ngabonziza Dieudonne suspended for three months

Kigali: Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has suspended centre referee Ngabonziza Dieudonne for three months after he broke the law in awarding Miroplast Fc a penalty against Mukura VS during match day 7 of the Azam Rwanda Premier League played on November 22 at Huye Stadium.

FERWAFA took the decision to suspend the referee based on the request from the referees’ commission after assessing his conduct during that game.

In the above mentioned game, Mukura VS played Miroplast Fc to a 2-all draw and Ngabonziza who was the referee in charge of the game where he awarded an equalizing penalty to Miroplast Fc which was never meant to be.

Hence Ngabonziza is banned due to the fact that he awarded the spot-kick which should not have been - by the letter of the law.

Ngabonziza’s suspension takes effect from December 1, 2017 until the end of February, 2018. The suspension handed to referee Ngabonziza doesn’t change the end result of the game. (End)





